All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 632 Raphael Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
632 Raphael Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

632 Raphael Pl

632 Raphael Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

632 Raphael Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** Freshly painted interior**Natural light filled condo situated perfectly in the heart of NoDa. This beautiful condo has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths located in a secure entry building with a 1 car garage ! Beautiful, new dark flooring throughout the condo. Big kitchen area with granite counters, stainless appliances, large kitchen island and lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. Both large bedrooms upstairs have private bathrooms. Washer and dryer included. Community pool is within 100 yards. Less than 10 minutes to uptown, Shopping, restaurants and interstates.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Raphael Pl have any available units?
632 Raphael Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 Raphael Pl have?
Some of 632 Raphael Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Raphael Pl currently offering any rent specials?
632 Raphael Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Raphael Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 Raphael Pl is pet friendly.
Does 632 Raphael Pl offer parking?
Yes, 632 Raphael Pl offers parking.
Does 632 Raphael Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 Raphael Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Raphael Pl have a pool?
Yes, 632 Raphael Pl has a pool.
Does 632 Raphael Pl have accessible units?
No, 632 Raphael Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Raphael Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Raphael Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte