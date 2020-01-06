632 Raphael Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** Freshly painted interior**Natural light filled condo situated perfectly in the heart of NoDa. This beautiful condo has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths located in a secure entry building with a 1 car garage ! Beautiful, new dark flooring throughout the condo. Big kitchen area with granite counters, stainless appliances, large kitchen island and lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. Both large bedrooms upstairs have private bathrooms. Washer and dryer included. Community pool is within 100 yards. Less than 10 minutes to uptown, Shopping, restaurants and interstates.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.