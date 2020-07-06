All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

6306 Old Pineville Rd F

6306 Old Pineville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Old Pineville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2 Bedroom Apartment in Old Pineville Rd - Property Id: 199119

Great location, very convenient, walking distance from the light rail station to Southend and Uptown and easy access to i77 and i485.
Recently renovated with two spacious bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans. Hardwood floor in the living room. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Bathrooms updated with granite, new lights & fixtures. Private outside patio with laundry room attached. Access to community swimming pool and club house. Two reserved parking spaces in front of the apartment door.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199119
Property Id 199119

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Old Pineville Rd F have any available units?
6306 Old Pineville Rd F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 Old Pineville Rd F have?
Some of 6306 Old Pineville Rd F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Old Pineville Rd F currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Old Pineville Rd F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Old Pineville Rd F pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Old Pineville Rd F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6306 Old Pineville Rd F offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Old Pineville Rd F offers parking.
Does 6306 Old Pineville Rd F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6306 Old Pineville Rd F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Old Pineville Rd F have a pool?
Yes, 6306 Old Pineville Rd F has a pool.
Does 6306 Old Pineville Rd F have accessible units?
No, 6306 Old Pineville Rd F does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Old Pineville Rd F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 Old Pineville Rd F has units with dishwashers.

