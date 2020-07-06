6306 Old Pineville Rd F

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

2 Bedroom Apartment in Old Pineville Rd - Property Id: 199119



Great location, very convenient, walking distance from the light rail station to Southend and Uptown and easy access to i77 and i485.

Recently renovated with two spacious bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans. Hardwood floor in the living room. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Bathrooms updated with granite, new lights & fixtures. Private outside patio with laundry room attached. Access to community swimming pool and club house. Two reserved parking spaces in front of the apartment door.

No Pets Allowed



