6305 Sullins Road

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

This pristine two-story home has been completely updated and is all ready for you to move in! The front door leads you right into the awesome open floor plan! The living and dining areas are one big space featuring beautiful tile flooring throughout! It's completely open to the updated kitchen which features an appliance package.. Conveniently off the kitchen is the big one car garage. Upstairs you will find big bedrooms; and a Master bedroom retreat boasting an amazing walk-in closet! The backyard is completely fenced for added privacy. Come take your self-guided tour today! Applications can be submitted online at www.msrenewal.com.

