Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:37 PM

6305 Sullins Road

6305 Sullins Road · No Longer Available
Location

6305 Sullins Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This pristine two-story home has been completely updated and is all ready for you to move in! The front door leads you right into the awesome open floor plan! The living and dining areas are one big space featuring beautiful tile flooring throughout! It's completely open to the updated kitchen which features an appliance package.. Conveniently off the kitchen is the big one car garage. Upstairs you will find big bedrooms; and a Master bedroom retreat boasting an amazing walk-in closet! The backyard is completely fenced for added privacy. Come take your self-guided tour today! Applications can be submitted online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Sullins Road have any available units?
6305 Sullins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Sullins Road have?
Some of 6305 Sullins Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Sullins Road currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Sullins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Sullins Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 Sullins Road is pet friendly.
Does 6305 Sullins Road offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Sullins Road offers parking.
Does 6305 Sullins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Sullins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Sullins Road have a pool?
No, 6305 Sullins Road does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Sullins Road have accessible units?
No, 6305 Sullins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Sullins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 Sullins Road does not have units with dishwashers.

