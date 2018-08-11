All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

6300 Monroe Rd

6300 Monroe Road · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to your gorgeous new home in the Heart of MORA!!! Ready to move in Today! Upgrades Galore: spacious living room conveniently flows into Family Room & Kitchen/Dining Area. Brand New Refrigerator & Dishwasher. You will love Beautifully Remodeled Bathrooms. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted Interior and Exterior of the Home in Modern color palettes. Walk to Favorite Starbucks, Restaurants, Grocery Shopping and Entertainment. Quick Ride to Uptown Charlotte, Plaza Midwood, Southpark, Cotswold & conveniently located to all major Interstates. Come Enjoy A Fascinating Living in a Big City!
Lawn maintenance provided by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Monroe Rd have any available units?
6300 Monroe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Monroe Rd have?
Some of 6300 Monroe Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Monroe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Monroe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Monroe Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Monroe Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6300 Monroe Rd offer parking?
No, 6300 Monroe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Monroe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6300 Monroe Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Monroe Rd have a pool?
No, 6300 Monroe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Monroe Rd have accessible units?
No, 6300 Monroe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Monroe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Monroe Rd has units with dishwashers.
