6300 Monroe Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to your gorgeous new home in the Heart of MORA!!! Ready to move in Today! Upgrades Galore: spacious living room conveniently flows into Family Room & Kitchen/Dining Area. Brand New Refrigerator & Dishwasher. You will love Beautifully Remodeled Bathrooms. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted Interior and Exterior of the Home in Modern color palettes. Walk to Favorite Starbucks, Restaurants, Grocery Shopping and Entertainment. Quick Ride to Uptown Charlotte, Plaza Midwood, Southpark, Cotswold & conveniently located to all major Interstates. Come Enjoy A Fascinating Living in a Big City!

Lawn maintenance provided by owner.