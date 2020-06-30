6300 Candlewood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom brick ranch with finished basement has lots of charm. The home sits on a large lot in an established neighborhood. The home features crown molding, wainscoting, hardwoods throughout, and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen has gas cooktop and opens to a dining area. The large deck is great for outdoor entertaining and has a desirable private setting. Lawn maintenance is included in the price of rent. Great location closely located to light rail, South Blvd and Southpark!