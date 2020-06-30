All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

6300 Candlewood Dr

6300 Candlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Candlewood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom brick ranch with finished basement has lots of charm. The home sits on a large lot in an established neighborhood. The home features crown molding, wainscoting, hardwoods throughout, and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen has gas cooktop and opens to a dining area. The large deck is great for outdoor entertaining and has a desirable private setting. Lawn maintenance is included in the price of rent. Great location closely located to light rail, South Blvd and Southpark!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Candlewood Dr have any available units?
6300 Candlewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Candlewood Dr have?
Some of 6300 Candlewood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Candlewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Candlewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Candlewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Candlewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6300 Candlewood Dr offer parking?
No, 6300 Candlewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Candlewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Candlewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Candlewood Dr have a pool?
No, 6300 Candlewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Candlewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6300 Candlewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Candlewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Candlewood Dr has units with dishwashers.

