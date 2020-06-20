All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 630 Calvert St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
630 Calvert St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

630 Calvert St

630 Calvert Street · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

630 Calvert Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1409 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Enjoy this gorgeous mid-rise condo just outside of Uptown Charlotte! Located on the fourth floor, it faces the Wesley Heights neighborhood.

This open living space with gleaming hardwood floors makes for comfortable modern living. A large sliding glass door leads to a balcony and lets in tons of light. The large kitchen features a breakfast bar with pendent lighting, dark cabinetry, a glass tile backsplash and sleek black appliances, including a built-in microwave. The master bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet and an on-suite bath with dual vanities and a gorgeous tiled shower! The spare bedroom is perfect as an office or guest bedroom. The spare bath completes the private areas of this home. A stackable washer/dryer is included!

Located on the outskirts of Uptown, you will enjoy all the benefits of Uptown living with only a fraction of the noise and hustle. Close to all fabulous Uptown shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and recreation.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity!

Sorry, no pets.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Calvert St have any available units?
630 Calvert St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Calvert St have?
Some of 630 Calvert St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Calvert St currently offering any rent specials?
630 Calvert St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Calvert St pet-friendly?
No, 630 Calvert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 630 Calvert St offer parking?
No, 630 Calvert St does not offer parking.
Does 630 Calvert St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Calvert St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Calvert St have a pool?
No, 630 Calvert St does not have a pool.
Does 630 Calvert St have accessible units?
No, 630 Calvert St does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Calvert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Calvert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 630 Calvert St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity