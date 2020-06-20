630 Calvert St

Amenities

Enjoy this gorgeous mid-rise condo just outside of Uptown Charlotte! Located on the fourth floor, it faces the Wesley Heights neighborhood.



This open living space with gleaming hardwood floors makes for comfortable modern living. A large sliding glass door leads to a balcony and lets in tons of light. The large kitchen features a breakfast bar with pendent lighting, dark cabinetry, a glass tile backsplash and sleek black appliances, including a built-in microwave. The master bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet and an on-suite bath with dual vanities and a gorgeous tiled shower! The spare bedroom is perfect as an office or guest bedroom. The spare bath completes the private areas of this home. A stackable washer/dryer is included!



Located on the outskirts of Uptown, you will enjoy all the benefits of Uptown living with only a fraction of the noise and hustle. Close to all fabulous Uptown shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and recreation.



Don't miss this exciting opportunity!



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**