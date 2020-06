Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Gorgeous Brick 2 Bedroom 1 bath home with space to spare inside and out.



This dreamy home features polished original hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. This home is great for any renter who is looking for complete comfort!



This Home Does not Included Washer & Dryer HookUp (Not Connected)