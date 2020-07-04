6232 Sharon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great SOUTH PARK Location!!!! Completely restored from the roof down. House was gutted to the studs and

remodeled with high end materials in 2016. New wiring, HVAC, roof, plumbing, all new windows. Very open floor

plan. Hardwood and natural stone flooring. Custom cabinets, marble counters and tile backsplash. Each bedroom

with its private bath. 2 fireplaces. Oversized side entry 2 car garage with shop/storage area. Large covered front

porch with Travertine floor. Circular driveway. 16" x 20" deck and covered rocking chair front porch with

Travertine floors. Agent is owner.