6232 Sharon Road

Amenities
Great SOUTH PARK Location!!!! Completely restored from the roof down. House was gutted to the studs and
remodeled with high end materials in 2016. New wiring, HVAC, roof, plumbing, all new windows. Very open floor
plan. Hardwood and natural stone flooring. Custom cabinets, marble counters and tile backsplash. Each bedroom
with its private bath. 2 fireplaces. Oversized side entry 2 car garage with shop/storage area. Large covered front
porch with Travertine floor. Circular driveway. 16" x 20" deck and covered rocking chair front porch with
Travertine floors. Agent is owner.