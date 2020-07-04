All apartments in Charlotte
6232 Sharon Road

6232 Sharon Road · No Longer Available
Location

6232 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great SOUTH PARK Location!!!! Completely restored from the roof down. House was gutted to the studs and
remodeled with high end materials in 2016. New wiring, HVAC, roof, plumbing, all new windows. Very open floor
plan. Hardwood and natural stone flooring. Custom cabinets, marble counters and tile backsplash. Each bedroom
with its private bath. 2 fireplaces. Oversized side entry 2 car garage with shop/storage area. Large covered front
porch with Travertine floor. Circular driveway. 16" x 20" deck and covered rocking chair front porch with
Travertine floors. Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

