All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6228 Patric Alan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6228 Patric Alan Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:59 PM

6228 Patric Alan Court

6228 Patric Alan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6228 Patric Alan Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This home is located in a cul-de-sac at the back of the neighborhood. Home features a good sized kitchen, laundry on the main level, and a garage. Bedrooms all have vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Self showing option available, so no need to schedule ahead of time!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 Patric Alan Court have any available units?
6228 Patric Alan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6228 Patric Alan Court currently offering any rent specials?
6228 Patric Alan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 Patric Alan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6228 Patric Alan Court is pet friendly.
Does 6228 Patric Alan Court offer parking?
Yes, 6228 Patric Alan Court offers parking.
Does 6228 Patric Alan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 Patric Alan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 Patric Alan Court have a pool?
No, 6228 Patric Alan Court does not have a pool.
Does 6228 Patric Alan Court have accessible units?
No, 6228 Patric Alan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 Patric Alan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6228 Patric Alan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6228 Patric Alan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6228 Patric Alan Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte