6213 Eagle Peak Drive

Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the White Oak Park subdivision. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl, and tile flooring, this home also offers lots of kitchen cabinet space. The kitchen has nice black/stainless steel appliances such as a stove/range, a refrigerator, and a dishwasher. There is a fenced backyard with a shed for additional storage, and driveway parking available.
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE5803318)