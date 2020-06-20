All apartments in Charlotte
6213 Eagle Peak Drive

6213 Eagle Peak Drive · (704) 335-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6213 Eagle Peak Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6213 Eagle Peak Drive · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the White Oak Park subdivision. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl, and tile flooring, this home also offers lots of kitchen cabinet space. The kitchen has nice black/stainless steel appliances such as a stove/range, a refrigerator, and a dishwasher. There is a fenced backyard with a shed for additional storage, and driveway parking available.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5803318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 Eagle Peak Drive have any available units?
6213 Eagle Peak Drive has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6213 Eagle Peak Drive have?
Some of 6213 Eagle Peak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Eagle Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Eagle Peak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Eagle Peak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6213 Eagle Peak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6213 Eagle Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6213 Eagle Peak Drive does offer parking.
Does 6213 Eagle Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 Eagle Peak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Eagle Peak Drive have a pool?
No, 6213 Eagle Peak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6213 Eagle Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6213 Eagle Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 Eagle Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6213 Eagle Peak Drive has units with dishwashers.
