Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6201 Bonnybrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6201 Bonnybrook Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6201 Bonnybrook Lane
6201 Bonnybrook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6201 Bonnybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
- Refreshed split-level home on corner lot. Minutes from Uptown. Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. Looking for the right tenant to take good care. Fireplace non-operational.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4914863)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 Bonnybrook Lane have any available units?
6201 Bonnybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6201 Bonnybrook Lane have?
Some of 6201 Bonnybrook Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6201 Bonnybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Bonnybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Bonnybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Bonnybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6201 Bonnybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Bonnybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 6201 Bonnybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Bonnybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Bonnybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 6201 Bonnybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Bonnybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6201 Bonnybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Bonnybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Bonnybrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte