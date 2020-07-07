615 Garden District Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 bed/2 bath ground floor unit in 1st Ward's Garden District. The split bedroom floor plan features 10’ ceilings throughout with stylish crown molding and wood flooring in living/dining areas. Double door access to patio from living room. Kitchen equipped w/ 42" cabinets, granite island, black appliances & stainless refrigerator. Large master suite w/ huge walk-in closet and master bath is complete with garden tub and dual vanity. Brand new carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and new 2” blinds throughout. Stackable, front load washer and dryer included.