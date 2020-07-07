All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

615 Garden District Drive

615 Garden District Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Garden District Drive, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath ground floor unit in 1st Ward's Garden District. The split bedroom floor plan features 10’ ceilings throughout with stylish crown molding and wood flooring in living/dining areas. Double door access to patio from living room. Kitchen equipped w/ 42" cabinets, granite island, black appliances & stainless refrigerator. Large master suite w/ huge walk-in closet and master bath is complete with garden tub and dual vanity. Brand new carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and new 2” blinds throughout. Stackable, front load washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Garden District Drive have any available units?
615 Garden District Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Garden District Drive have?
Some of 615 Garden District Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Garden District Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Garden District Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Garden District Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 Garden District Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 615 Garden District Drive offer parking?
Yes, 615 Garden District Drive offers parking.
Does 615 Garden District Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Garden District Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Garden District Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Garden District Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Garden District Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Garden District Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Garden District Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Garden District Drive has units with dishwashers.

