Amenities

SouthPark Condo for Rent! Water/Trash Included! - Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom garden level condo available for rent in SouthPark. This unit is all on one level, has hardwood/laminate flooring throughout, neutral tones, large living room with fireplace, great storage space and washer/dryer connections. This unit is near the community pool and also has walking trails! Call today to set your appointment! 704-814-0461



