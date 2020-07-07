Rent Calculator
614 Woodruff Pl
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM
1 of 1
614 Woodruff Pl
614 Woodruff Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
614 Woodruff Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**COMING SOON!**
Please check back for updated information!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 614 Woodruff Pl have any available units?
614 Woodruff Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 614 Woodruff Pl currently offering any rent specials?
614 Woodruff Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Woodruff Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Woodruff Pl is pet friendly.
Does 614 Woodruff Pl offer parking?
No, 614 Woodruff Pl does not offer parking.
Does 614 Woodruff Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Woodruff Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Woodruff Pl have a pool?
No, 614 Woodruff Pl does not have a pool.
Does 614 Woodruff Pl have accessible units?
No, 614 Woodruff Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Woodruff Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Woodruff Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Woodruff Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Woodruff Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
