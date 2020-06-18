All apartments in Charlotte
6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive
6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive

6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive have any available units?
6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6130 Brookfield Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
