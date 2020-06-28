All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6121 Netherwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6121 Netherwood Dr
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

6121 Netherwood Dr

6121 Netherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6121 Netherwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Netherwood House - Property Id: 156411

Charming home located close to the Lynx blue line that can take you into Uptown Charlotte for work or for play! This home is located in a beautiful quite neighborhood and is just a short drive from South Park area with incredible food and shopping AND just minutes away from the trendy Park Road Shopping Center! This home has hardwood floors, a new kitchen, newly installed tile and vanities in both bathrooms and a fenced in backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156411p
Property Id 156411

(RLNE5158687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Netherwood Dr have any available units?
6121 Netherwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6121 Netherwood Dr have?
Some of 6121 Netherwood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Netherwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Netherwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Netherwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6121 Netherwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6121 Netherwood Dr offer parking?
No, 6121 Netherwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6121 Netherwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Netherwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Netherwood Dr have a pool?
No, 6121 Netherwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Netherwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6121 Netherwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Netherwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 Netherwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte