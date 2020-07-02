All apartments in Charlotte
6108 Coolbrook Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

6108 Coolbrook Court

6108 Coolbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Coolbrook Court, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
A Must SEE. Open kitchen with newer appliances, original hardwood floors on the main level, and a large basement with a bonus room! This home offers over 2,000sf, spacious wooded backyard and close to I-77.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Coolbrook Court have any available units?
6108 Coolbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6108 Coolbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Coolbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Coolbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 Coolbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 6108 Coolbrook Court offer parking?
No, 6108 Coolbrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 6108 Coolbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 Coolbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Coolbrook Court have a pool?
No, 6108 Coolbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Coolbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 6108 Coolbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Coolbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6108 Coolbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 Coolbrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 Coolbrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.

