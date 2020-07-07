All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:59 PM

610 Hawthorne Lane

610 Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

610 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This classical well maintained manor is a must see! You will be in awe when you step into the glass front door into your large front living corridor. It is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Location! Location! Location! Minutes from the ever growing uptown district this home is conveniently located to access to I-77, I-85 and I -277. That's not all! Future plans to add Lynx light rail walking distance to the home. The backyard is an oasis with A tranquil garden that is perfect for cool nights or peaceful days. OVER 1/3 acre!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Hawthorne Lane have any available units?
610 Hawthorne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 610 Hawthorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
610 Hawthorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Hawthorne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 610 Hawthorne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 610 Hawthorne Lane offer parking?
No, 610 Hawthorne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 610 Hawthorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Hawthorne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Hawthorne Lane have a pool?
No, 610 Hawthorne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 610 Hawthorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 610 Hawthorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Hawthorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Hawthorne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Hawthorne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Hawthorne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

