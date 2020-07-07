610 Hawthorne Lane

Amenities

This classical well maintained manor is a must see! You will be in awe when you step into the glass front door into your large front living corridor. It is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Location! Location! Location! Minutes from the ever growing uptown district this home is conveniently located to access to I-77, I-85 and I -277. That's not all! Future plans to add Lynx light rail walking distance to the home. The backyard is an oasis with A tranquil garden that is perfect for cool nights or peaceful days. OVER 1/3 acre!!