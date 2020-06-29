608 Norris Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy 2 bed, 1 bath home located minutes from uptown in popular Druid Hills neighborhood., easy access to N. Tryon St., i77, and NODA. Property boasts spacious living room with fireplace. Quaint kitchen, with stove and fridge, washer and dryer included. Two bedrooms that offer plenty of comfortable living space and 1 full bath. Nice size yard over 1/3 acre.

All applicants must be 18 or older, $60 application fee per occupant non-refundable. Must submit copy of drivers license and proof of income, all applicant subject to credit and background check. In order to qualify applicants must make 2.5 times the monthly rent in income per month.