All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 608 Norris Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
608 Norris Avenue
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:21 PM

608 Norris Avenue

608 Norris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

608 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bed, 1 bath home located minutes from uptown in popular Druid Hills neighborhood., easy access to N. Tryon St., i77, and NODA. Property boasts spacious living room with fireplace. Quaint kitchen, with stove and fridge, washer and dryer included. Two bedrooms that offer plenty of comfortable living space and 1 full bath. Nice size yard over 1/3 acre.
All applicants must be 18 or older, $60 application fee per occupant non-refundable. Must submit copy of drivers license and proof of income, all applicant subject to credit and background check. In order to qualify applicants must make 2.5 times the monthly rent in income per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Norris Avenue have any available units?
608 Norris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Norris Avenue have?
Some of 608 Norris Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Norris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 Norris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Norris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 608 Norris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 608 Norris Avenue offer parking?
No, 608 Norris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 608 Norris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Norris Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Norris Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 Norris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 Norris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 Norris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Norris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Norris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte