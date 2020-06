Amenities

Beautifully updated home in convenient Idlewild subdivision - easy access to Uptown and local dining/shopping. Dine-in kitchen has white cabinets, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances! Family room has decorative brick fireplace and opens to large living area. Welcoming front covered sitting porch and large back yard. Bathrooms have tile surrounds. Gorgeous wood floors in great room and through bedrooms. New windows throughout and house exterior to be painted this spring.