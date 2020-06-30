6005 Carrollton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South Park area home, partial brick front, 2-car attached garage, end unit. Entrance around the side of the building, pretty high ceiling foyer entrance. Master features trey ceiling detail, generous walk-in closet, tile in shower, two sinks. Additional 2 bedrooms and laundry upstairs, convenient and well thought through design. Huge great room with fireplace, office area for work at home space, wood floors throughout downstairs for easy maintenance. Big kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances. Gated community requires access code for entry for security. Enjoy the fitness facility including large pool and cabana. Perfectly situated between Uptown and Ballantyne, easy access to the mall and interstates. Washer & dryer included!



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application.