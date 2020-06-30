All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

6005 Carrollton Ln

6005 Carrollton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6005 Carrollton Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Park area home, partial brick front, 2-car attached garage, end unit. Entrance around the side of the building, pretty high ceiling foyer entrance. Master features trey ceiling detail, generous walk-in closet, tile in shower, two sinks. Additional 2 bedrooms and laundry upstairs, convenient and well thought through design. Huge great room with fireplace, office area for work at home space, wood floors throughout downstairs for easy maintenance. Big kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances. Gated community requires access code for entry for security. Enjoy the fitness facility including large pool and cabana. Perfectly situated between Uptown and Ballantyne, easy access to the mall and interstates. Washer & dryer included!

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Carrollton Ln have any available units?
6005 Carrollton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 Carrollton Ln have?
Some of 6005 Carrollton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Carrollton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Carrollton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Carrollton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 Carrollton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6005 Carrollton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Carrollton Ln offers parking.
Does 6005 Carrollton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6005 Carrollton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Carrollton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6005 Carrollton Ln has a pool.
Does 6005 Carrollton Ln have accessible units?
No, 6005 Carrollton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Carrollton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Carrollton Ln has units with dishwashers.

