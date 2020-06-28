All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

5934 Bluebonnet Road

5934 Bluebonnet Road · No Longer Available
Location

5934 Bluebonnet Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
5934 Bluebonnet Road-CB - ***$200 off a month's rent*** Also includes $100.00 gift card!!

3 bed, 2 bath in an established community. GREAT LOCATION. Home features a great room with fireplace, tile and all kitchen appliances Back patio. Large yard.

Continue onto I-277 S/NC-16 S.Take exit 2B on the left to merge onto US-74 E toward NC-27 E/Independence Blvd. Merge onto US-74 .Turn right onto Ashmore Drive.Turn left onto Monroe Road.Turn right onto Rama Road.Turn left onto Bluebonnet Road.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3235044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Bluebonnet Road have any available units?
5934 Bluebonnet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5934 Bluebonnet Road currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Bluebonnet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Bluebonnet Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5934 Bluebonnet Road is pet friendly.
Does 5934 Bluebonnet Road offer parking?
No, 5934 Bluebonnet Road does not offer parking.
Does 5934 Bluebonnet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Bluebonnet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Bluebonnet Road have a pool?
No, 5934 Bluebonnet Road does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Bluebonnet Road have accessible units?
No, 5934 Bluebonnet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Bluebonnet Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 Bluebonnet Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5934 Bluebonnet Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5934 Bluebonnet Road does not have units with air conditioning.
