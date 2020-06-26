5905 Cactus Valley Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sterling Ballantyne home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths right at 2800 sq. ft. Guest bedroom with full bath on main, 2 car garage, very private extra large back yard with patio, fireplace in great room, formal dining room, big secondary bedrooms, breakfast area / sunroom. Attached to great schools. Neighborhood amenities include pool, clubhouse and playground. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants, Ballantyne and 485.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.