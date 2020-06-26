All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5905 Cactus Valley Rd
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:34 AM

5905 Cactus Valley Rd

5905 Cactus Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Cactus Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sterling Ballantyne home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths right at 2800 sq. ft. Guest bedroom with full bath on main, 2 car garage, very private extra large back yard with patio, fireplace in great room, formal dining room, big secondary bedrooms, breakfast area / sunroom. Attached to great schools. Neighborhood amenities include pool, clubhouse and playground. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants, Ballantyne and 485.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Cactus Valley Rd have any available units?
5905 Cactus Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 Cactus Valley Rd have?
Some of 5905 Cactus Valley Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Cactus Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Cactus Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Cactus Valley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5905 Cactus Valley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5905 Cactus Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5905 Cactus Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 5905 Cactus Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Cactus Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Cactus Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5905 Cactus Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 5905 Cactus Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 5905 Cactus Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Cactus Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Cactus Valley Rd has units with dishwashers.
