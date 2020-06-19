5841 Falstaff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Adorable ranch with exposed beams and a great central location on the east side of Charlotte! Close to all the excitement in Noda and Midwood Plaza! Only 15 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown!



You'll love the comfortable floorplan! The large family room features exposed beams and a brick fireplace with a raised hearth! The open kitchen offers excellent storage and ample work space!



Relax in the master bedroom complete with private bath! Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home. A grassy yard with an open patio offer a great space to enjoy the outdoors.



Located just north of Mint Hill. You will love the convenience to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment! Enjoy hours of outdoor recreation at Reedy Creek Nature Preserve.



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**