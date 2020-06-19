All apartments in Charlotte
5841 Falstaff Drive
5841 Falstaff Drive

5841 Falstaff Drive
Location

5841 Falstaff Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable ranch with exposed beams and a great central location on the east side of Charlotte! Close to all the excitement in Noda and Midwood Plaza! Only 15 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown!

You'll love the comfortable floorplan! The large family room features exposed beams and a brick fireplace with a raised hearth! The open kitchen offers excellent storage and ample work space!

Relax in the master bedroom complete with private bath! Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home. A grassy yard with an open patio offer a great space to enjoy the outdoors.

Located just north of Mint Hill. You will love the convenience to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment! Enjoy hours of outdoor recreation at Reedy Creek Nature Preserve.

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.

We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 Falstaff Drive have any available units?
5841 Falstaff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5841 Falstaff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Falstaff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Falstaff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5841 Falstaff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5841 Falstaff Drive offer parking?
No, 5841 Falstaff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5841 Falstaff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Falstaff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Falstaff Drive have a pool?
No, 5841 Falstaff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5841 Falstaff Drive have accessible units?
No, 5841 Falstaff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Falstaff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5841 Falstaff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 Falstaff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5841 Falstaff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
