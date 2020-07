Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very nice and charming home in a private setting on large lot. This 1,500 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath is in excellent condition with fenced in front and back yard. Mature landscaping and wooded lot provides nice privacy to enjoy large back deck. Fresh paint,upgrades, accomodate all appliances including w/d. This home is move in ready.