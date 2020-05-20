All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

5824 Amity Springs Drive

5824 Amity Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Condo w/Sunroom & 1 Car Garage Minutes from Uptown in Firethorne! - Open lay out and great space! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is a garden/walk up unit with a large 1 car garage. Inside there is new carpet, neutral paint, large dining and living room, fireplace, front facing and back facing bedrooms each with great closet space. The kitchen is galley style with abundant cabinetry and all new appliances! Bright sunroom adds something you cannot find this close to Uptown! Call today to set your appointment 704-814-0461.

(RLNE5059866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5824 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 Amity Springs Drive have?
Some of 5824 Amity Springs Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5824 Amity Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5824 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5824 Amity Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 5824 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Amity Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5824 Amity Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5824 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5824 Amity Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
