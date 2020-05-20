5824 Amity Springs Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet range refrigerator

Large Condo w/Sunroom & 1 Car Garage Minutes from Uptown in Firethorne! - Open lay out and great space! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is a garden/walk up unit with a large 1 car garage. Inside there is new carpet, neutral paint, large dining and living room, fireplace, front facing and back facing bedrooms each with great closet space. The kitchen is galley style with abundant cabinetry and all new appliances! Bright sunroom adds something you cannot find this close to Uptown! Call today to set your appointment 704-814-0461.



