All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5816 Pepperpike Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5816 Pepperpike Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

5816 Pepperpike Way

5816 Pepperpike Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5816 Pepperpike Way, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Location Location Location! Why own when you can rent? Lovely 2 story fully equipped newer home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and a wonderful community pool! Enjoy a master bedroom on the first floor or use for a mother-in-law or parental suite. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with 2 full bathrooms. Large open floor plan and tastefully designed. Located within minutes to UNCC, Atrium University location, CPCC, Research Park and much more.
Non refundable application fee of $75 per adult. Pets allowed but must be approved per size and breed. Hardwood, carpet and Linoleum vinyl plank flooring throughout. This one will go FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Pepperpike Way have any available units?
5816 Pepperpike Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 Pepperpike Way have?
Some of 5816 Pepperpike Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Pepperpike Way currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Pepperpike Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Pepperpike Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 Pepperpike Way is pet friendly.
Does 5816 Pepperpike Way offer parking?
Yes, 5816 Pepperpike Way offers parking.
Does 5816 Pepperpike Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 Pepperpike Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Pepperpike Way have a pool?
Yes, 5816 Pepperpike Way has a pool.
Does 5816 Pepperpike Way have accessible units?
No, 5816 Pepperpike Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Pepperpike Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 Pepperpike Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte