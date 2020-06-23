5816 Pepperpike Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool carpet

Location Location Location! Why own when you can rent? Lovely 2 story fully equipped newer home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and a wonderful community pool! Enjoy a master bedroom on the first floor or use for a mother-in-law or parental suite. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with 2 full bathrooms. Large open floor plan and tastefully designed. Located within minutes to UNCC, Atrium University location, CPCC, Research Park and much more.

Non refundable application fee of $75 per adult. Pets allowed but must be approved per size and breed. Hardwood, carpet and Linoleum vinyl plank flooring throughout. This one will go FAST!