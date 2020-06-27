All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

5816 Barrowlands Court

5816 Barrowlands Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5816 Barrowlands Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Brand new 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome off Sharon Rd. - Subdivision: Sharon Arbors
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 2019
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Hybrid Water Heater
Schools: Beverly Woods Elem., Carmel Middle, South Mecklenburg High School

Stunning Brand New End Unit Townhome in highly desired Sharon Rd area. 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. The home has gorgeous hardwood floors on main level, open concept kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dining area. 2 story living room with vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Master on main level has private full bath with dual vanity, stand in shower and walk in closet. Upper floor has large loft area overlooking living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and finished utility room. Patio and private back area. The home also has a 2 car garage. Located on Sharon Rd. near Quail Hollow Rd. Convenient to South Park Shopping and Uptown Entertainment. Rent this home with first months rent and a $3150 deposit.This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Barrowlands Court have any available units?
5816 Barrowlands Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 Barrowlands Court have?
Some of 5816 Barrowlands Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Barrowlands Court currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Barrowlands Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Barrowlands Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 Barrowlands Court is pet friendly.
Does 5816 Barrowlands Court offer parking?
Yes, 5816 Barrowlands Court offers parking.
Does 5816 Barrowlands Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 Barrowlands Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Barrowlands Court have a pool?
No, 5816 Barrowlands Court does not have a pool.
Does 5816 Barrowlands Court have accessible units?
No, 5816 Barrowlands Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Barrowlands Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5816 Barrowlands Court does not have units with dishwashers.
