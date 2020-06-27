5816 Barrowlands Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Brand new 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome off Sharon Rd. - Subdivision: Sharon Arbors

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Hybrid Water Heater

Schools: Beverly Woods Elem., Carmel Middle, South Mecklenburg High School



Stunning Brand New End Unit Townhome in highly desired Sharon Rd area. 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. The home has gorgeous hardwood floors on main level, open concept kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dining area. 2 story living room with vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Master on main level has private full bath with dual vanity, stand in shower and walk in closet. Upper floor has large loft area overlooking living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and finished utility room. Patio and private back area. The home also has a 2 car garage. Located on Sharon Rd. near Quail Hollow Rd. Convenient to South Park Shopping and Uptown Entertainment. Rent this home with first months rent and a $3150 deposit.This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5056475)