5785 Silabert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

The Home is conveniently located near Uptown and Southpark mall. It is in the Cotswold neighborhood; near Presbyterian and CMC hospitals. The home has two queen beds and two double beds in the third bedroom. The yard is fenced in with a nice deck for grilling and relaxing. There is a 42 flat screen in the master bedroom and the W/D are located upstairs. The home is pet friendly and has Wifi with a desk in the third bedroom.