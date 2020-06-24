All apartments in Charlotte
5785 Silabert Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5785 Silabert Avenue

5785 Silabert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5785 Silabert Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
The Home is conveniently located near Uptown and Southpark mall. It is in the Cotswold neighborhood; near Presbyterian and CMC hospitals. The home has two queen beds and two double beds in the third bedroom. The yard is fenced in with a nice deck for grilling and relaxing. There is a 42 flat screen in the master bedroom and the W/D are located upstairs. The home is pet friendly and has Wifi with a desk in the third bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5785 Silabert Avenue have any available units?
5785 Silabert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5785 Silabert Avenue have?
Some of 5785 Silabert Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5785 Silabert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5785 Silabert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5785 Silabert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5785 Silabert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5785 Silabert Avenue offer parking?
No, 5785 Silabert Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5785 Silabert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5785 Silabert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5785 Silabert Avenue have a pool?
No, 5785 Silabert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5785 Silabert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5785 Silabert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5785 Silabert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5785 Silabert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
