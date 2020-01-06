All apartments in Charlotte
5742 Prescott Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5742 Prescott Court

5742 Prescott Court · No Longer Available
Location

5742 Prescott Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5742 Prescott Court - Fantastic 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome. The main floor is open and has a large living room that opens to the kitchen with a sliding glass door to the back. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. Convenient location is minutes to WT Harris, convenient to 77, 85 and 485.

Take I-85 North toward Concord, Take exit 41 onto Sugar Creek Road, Turn left onto W Sugar Creek Road, Turn right onto Brookstone Drive, Turn right onto Prescott Village Drive, Turn right onto Prescott Court, and the destination is on your left.

(RLNE5571932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5742 Prescott Court have any available units?
5742 Prescott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5742 Prescott Court currently offering any rent specials?
5742 Prescott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5742 Prescott Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5742 Prescott Court is pet friendly.
Does 5742 Prescott Court offer parking?
No, 5742 Prescott Court does not offer parking.
Does 5742 Prescott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5742 Prescott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5742 Prescott Court have a pool?
No, 5742 Prescott Court does not have a pool.
Does 5742 Prescott Court have accessible units?
No, 5742 Prescott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5742 Prescott Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5742 Prescott Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5742 Prescott Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5742 Prescott Court does not have units with air conditioning.
