5712 Glenhill Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch situated on a cul-de-sac.



Awesome location just northwest of Uptown!



You'll enjoy close proximity to local shops and dining, including Wilkinson Boulevard Shopping Center. Only a short drive to community parks, golf, and the National Whitewater Center.



Easy access to I-85 and a quick commute into Uptown!



This cozy floorplan offers some surprising upgrades! The open family room is accented with cathedral ceilings and a bay window. The galley kitchen offers great storage. The adjoining dining space features upgraded lighting. The master bedroom features a dramatic tray ceiling and a private bath.



The open deck overlooks trees for serenity and privacy. Outdoor entertaining at its finest!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but not more than two months rent**



