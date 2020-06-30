All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5712 Glenhill Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5712 Glenhill Ct.
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:54 PM

5712 Glenhill Ct.

5712 Glenhill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5712 Glenhill Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch situated on a cul-de-sac.

Awesome location just northwest of Uptown!

You'll enjoy close proximity to local shops and dining, including Wilkinson Boulevard Shopping Center. Only a short drive to community parks, golf, and the National Whitewater Center.

Easy access to I-85 and a quick commute into Uptown!

This cozy floorplan offers some surprising upgrades! The open family room is accented with cathedral ceilings and a bay window. The galley kitchen offers great storage. The adjoining dining space features upgraded lighting. The master bedroom features a dramatic tray ceiling and a private bath.

The open deck overlooks trees for serenity and privacy. Outdoor entertaining at its finest!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but not more than two months rent**

We would love to tell you more about this property. Give us a call at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Glenhill Ct. have any available units?
5712 Glenhill Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5712 Glenhill Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Glenhill Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Glenhill Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Glenhill Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5712 Glenhill Ct. offer parking?
No, 5712 Glenhill Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Glenhill Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Glenhill Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Glenhill Ct. have a pool?
No, 5712 Glenhill Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Glenhill Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5712 Glenhill Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Glenhill Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Glenhill Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Glenhill Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Glenhill Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte