Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

End unit in Nevin Creek complex, freshly painted and cleaned, this property is ready for someone to make it home. Dining and shopping close by, University area close by. Priced to move, see it today! Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.