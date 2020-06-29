All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

5628 Anderson Road

5628 Anderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

5628 Anderson Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in the University area. - Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home for rent in the University area. Home has a huge back yard and is located on a quiet dead end street. it is approximately 1000 square feet and has gas heat and central air.

Take W. Sugar Creek Road North past Mallard Creek Road. Anderson Road is on the left just before Christenbury Road. House is on the left

(RLNE2541078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Anderson Road have any available units?
5628 Anderson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 Anderson Road have?
Some of 5628 Anderson Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Anderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Anderson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Anderson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 Anderson Road is pet friendly.
Does 5628 Anderson Road offer parking?
No, 5628 Anderson Road does not offer parking.
Does 5628 Anderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Anderson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Anderson Road have a pool?
No, 5628 Anderson Road does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Anderson Road have accessible units?
No, 5628 Anderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Anderson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 Anderson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
