5616 Timbertop Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers nearly 2500 sq.ft. of living space! The open floor plan features a combined dining and living room with a gas fireplace and a TV niche, and a kitchen with an island, white cabinets and appliances. Sliding doors off the breakfast area access the patio and tree-lined backyard. The roomy master suite offers a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. This property also has access to a recreation area.



Pets conditional. Two pets under 30 ibs.



Located near: Bradfield Farms, McKee Creek, and I-485.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**



