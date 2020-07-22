All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:37 PM

5616 Timbertop Ln

5616 Timbertop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Timbertop Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers nearly 2500 sq.ft. of living space! The open floor plan features a combined dining and living room with a gas fireplace and a TV niche, and a kitchen with an island, white cabinets and appliances. Sliding doors off the breakfast area access the patio and tree-lined backyard. The roomy master suite offers a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. This property also has access to a recreation area.

Pets conditional. Two pets under 30 ibs.

Located near: Bradfield Farms, McKee Creek, and I-485.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

We would love to tell you more about this home. Give us a call at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Timbertop Ln have any available units?
5616 Timbertop Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Timbertop Ln have?
Some of 5616 Timbertop Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Timbertop Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Timbertop Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Timbertop Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 Timbertop Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5616 Timbertop Ln offer parking?
No, 5616 Timbertop Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5616 Timbertop Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Timbertop Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Timbertop Ln have a pool?
No, 5616 Timbertop Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Timbertop Ln have accessible units?
No, 5616 Timbertop Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Timbertop Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Timbertop Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
