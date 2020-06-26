Amenities

5601 Fairview Road # 10 Available 07/19/19 5601 Fairview Road #10, Charlotte, NC 28209 - This lovely 3 bed / 3 full-bath w/office, condo is located in the heart of South Park in the Wren Crest community. The exterior of the third (top)-floor unit features two balcony decks with great views. The open floor plan offers a vaulted ceiling living room, large dining area, tiled floors in all bathrooms an all-white kitchen with hardwood flooring and appliances (over/range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave). Washer & Dryer included. The master suite features a private balcony, tile floored master bath w/ a whirlpool tub, separate shower, and walk in closet with built in cabinets and shelves. Built in 1998, this home offers approx. 2600 sq. ft. of living space, gas heat, central air. Small dogs only - less than 35 lbs./NO Smokers



Directions: From Uptown; South on Park Rd, left on Fairview, Community is on left 1/4 mi up.



