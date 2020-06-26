All apartments in Charlotte
5601 Fairview Road # 10
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

5601 Fairview Road # 10

5601 Fairview Road · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5601 Fairview Road # 10 Available 07/19/19 5601 Fairview Road #10, Charlotte, NC 28209 - This lovely 3 bed / 3 full-bath w/office, condo is located in the heart of South Park in the Wren Crest community. The exterior of the third (top)-floor unit features two balcony decks with great views. The open floor plan offers a vaulted ceiling living room, large dining area, tiled floors in all bathrooms an all-white kitchen with hardwood flooring and appliances (over/range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave). Washer & Dryer included. The master suite features a private balcony, tile floored master bath w/ a whirlpool tub, separate shower, and walk in closet with built in cabinets and shelves. Built in 1998, this home offers approx. 2600 sq. ft. of living space, gas heat, central air. Small dogs only - less than 35 lbs./NO Smokers

Directions: From Uptown; South on Park Rd, left on Fairview, Community is on left 1/4 mi up.

(RLNE2211180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Fairview Road # 10 have any available units?
5601 Fairview Road # 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Fairview Road # 10 have?
Some of 5601 Fairview Road # 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Fairview Road # 10 currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Fairview Road # 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Fairview Road # 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 Fairview Road # 10 is pet friendly.
Does 5601 Fairview Road # 10 offer parking?
No, 5601 Fairview Road # 10 does not offer parking.
Does 5601 Fairview Road # 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 Fairview Road # 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Fairview Road # 10 have a pool?
Yes, 5601 Fairview Road # 10 has a pool.
Does 5601 Fairview Road # 10 have accessible units?
No, 5601 Fairview Road # 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Fairview Road # 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 Fairview Road # 10 has units with dishwashers.
