559 E. 9th Street

2 Bedroom Townhome is Uptown! - Located in Uptown Charlotte is a nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent. Walk inside to a fresh townhome, with new flooring and new paint throughout. The main level features laminate flooring in the living room and dining room, and tile in the kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space.

Spacious two full bedrooms and bathrooms on the second level. Large covered front porch, perfect for enjoying your evenings.



Great location, within minutes of First Ward Park, Spectrum Center, and so much more!



