Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

559 E. 9th Street

559 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

559 East 9th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome is Uptown! - Located in Uptown Charlotte is a nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent. Walk inside to a fresh townhome, with new flooring and new paint throughout. The main level features laminate flooring in the living room and dining room, and tile in the kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space.
Spacious two full bedrooms and bathrooms on the second level. Large covered front porch, perfect for enjoying your evenings.

Great location, within minutes of First Ward Park, Spectrum Center, and so much more!

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5648797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 E. 9th Street have any available units?
559 E. 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 559 E. 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
559 E. 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 E. 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 559 E. 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 559 E. 9th Street offer parking?
No, 559 E. 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 559 E. 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 E. 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 E. 9th Street have a pool?
No, 559 E. 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 559 E. 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 559 E. 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 559 E. 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 E. 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 E. 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 E. 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
