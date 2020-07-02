All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5517 Tipperlinn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5517 Tipperlinn Way
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:51 AM

5517 Tipperlinn Way

5517 Tipperlinn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5517 Tipperlinn Way, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury townhome in Berewick, conveniently located close to the airport, uptown Charlotte and Lake Wylie. Wooded end/corner unit with many upgrades. Open loft overlooks the 2 story great room. Move-in Ready! This is a MUST SEE!

Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Tipperlinn Way have any available units?
5517 Tipperlinn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5517 Tipperlinn Way currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Tipperlinn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Tipperlinn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5517 Tipperlinn Way is pet friendly.
Does 5517 Tipperlinn Way offer parking?
No, 5517 Tipperlinn Way does not offer parking.
Does 5517 Tipperlinn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Tipperlinn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Tipperlinn Way have a pool?
No, 5517 Tipperlinn Way does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Tipperlinn Way have accessible units?
No, 5517 Tipperlinn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Tipperlinn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5517 Tipperlinn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 Tipperlinn Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5517 Tipperlinn Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte