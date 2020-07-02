5517 Tipperlinn Way

Amenities
Luxury townhome in Berewick, conveniently located close to the airport, uptown Charlotte and Lake Wylie. Wooded end/corner unit with many upgrades. Open loft overlooks the 2 story great room. Move-in Ready! This is a MUST SEE!
Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)