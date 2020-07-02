5517 Tipperlinn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury townhome in Berewick, conveniently located close to the airport, uptown Charlotte and Lake Wylie. Wooded end/corner unit with many upgrades. Open loft overlooks the 2 story great room. Move-in Ready! This is a MUST SEE!



Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)