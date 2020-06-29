All apartments in Charlotte
5516 Idlewild Road North
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:06 PM

5516 Idlewild Road North

5516 Idlewild Road North · No Longer Available
Location

5516 Idlewild Road North, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. You will love the open floor plan of this home perfect for entertaining. The living room flows into the dining and kitchen area and has lovely tile that can compliment any decor! The kitchen has been updated with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and has lovely stained wooden cabinets. The bedrooms have plush carpet and the home has a neutral color palette that allows you to easily personalize the home. This cozy home has a picturesque nature view from the backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 Idlewild Road North have any available units?
5516 Idlewild Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5516 Idlewild Road North have?
Some of 5516 Idlewild Road North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 Idlewild Road North currently offering any rent specials?
5516 Idlewild Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 Idlewild Road North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 Idlewild Road North is pet friendly.
Does 5516 Idlewild Road North offer parking?
No, 5516 Idlewild Road North does not offer parking.
Does 5516 Idlewild Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5516 Idlewild Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 Idlewild Road North have a pool?
No, 5516 Idlewild Road North does not have a pool.
Does 5516 Idlewild Road North have accessible units?
No, 5516 Idlewild Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 Idlewild Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5516 Idlewild Road North does not have units with dishwashers.

