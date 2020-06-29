5516 Idlewild Road North

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. You will love the open floor plan of this home perfect for entertaining. The living room flows into the dining and kitchen area and has lovely tile that can compliment any decor! The kitchen has been updated with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and has lovely stained wooden cabinets. The bedrooms have plush carpet and the home has a neutral color palette that allows you to easily personalize the home. This cozy home has a picturesque nature view from the backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.