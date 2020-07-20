All apartments in Charlotte
5514 Thompson Road

5514 Thompson Road · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Thompson Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home Available for Rent in Charlotte, NC - Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 BA/w LV, DN, Great Room, Fireplace, and large kitchen with breakfast area. The home -includes all appliances except for washer and dryer. Easy access to Uptown I-77, I-485, and minutes to dining, shopping and Northlake Mall.

Due to the overwhelming response for this property we're conducting a open house.

We have received an application and is processing it it's still available until there is an approval and a deposit to become not available.

OPEN HOUSE May 21, 2019 From 1pm to 3pm

(RLNE4896099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Thompson Road have any available units?
5514 Thompson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5514 Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Thompson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Thompson Road pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Thompson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5514 Thompson Road offer parking?
No, 5514 Thompson Road does not offer parking.
Does 5514 Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5514 Thompson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Thompson Road have a pool?
No, 5514 Thompson Road does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 5514 Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 Thompson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 Thompson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 Thompson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
