Brick Ranch, Hardwoods Throughout. New Vinyl in Large Dining Room and Kitchen. Living Room opens to Dining Room. Kitchen with Shelved Pantry, Two Generous Size Bathrooms, Flex Space Between Bedrooms for Office or Gaming, Fresh Paint, Clean, Stove /Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer w/ Lease. Zoned residential but Plenty of room and parking for small 1 person, work from home office. No HOA- No parking restrictions. Close to Interstates, Restaurants, University Area.

Move in Ready.