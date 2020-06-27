All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 545 New Bern Station Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
545 New Bern Station Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

545 New Bern Station Court

545 New Bern Station Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sedgefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

545 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
545 New Bern Station Court - Rare South End end unit townhome within walking distance to shops, restaurants, breweries and more! Or, hop on the light rail right outside your door. 2-car tandum garage with additional storage to park your car for the weekend and explore the Queen City! Modern interior features 9' ceilings, hardwoods on the main level, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of windows to allow for tons of natural light. Open the balcony doors for fresh air and sunlight. Upstairs features a split floor plan with each bedroom having its own bathroom - perfect for roommates or guests. Lots of extra storage spaces, with the master bedroom having two closets. Washer and Dryer included. Do not miss out - these units go fast!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5008988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 New Bern Station Court have any available units?
545 New Bern Station Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 New Bern Station Court have?
Some of 545 New Bern Station Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 New Bern Station Court currently offering any rent specials?
545 New Bern Station Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 New Bern Station Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 New Bern Station Court is pet friendly.
Does 545 New Bern Station Court offer parking?
Yes, 545 New Bern Station Court offers parking.
Does 545 New Bern Station Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 New Bern Station Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 New Bern Station Court have a pool?
No, 545 New Bern Station Court does not have a pool.
Does 545 New Bern Station Court have accessible units?
No, 545 New Bern Station Court does not have accessible units.
Does 545 New Bern Station Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 New Bern Station Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte