545 New Bern Station Court - Rare South End end unit townhome within walking distance to shops, restaurants, breweries and more! Or, hop on the light rail right outside your door. 2-car tandum garage with additional storage to park your car for the weekend and explore the Queen City! Modern interior features 9' ceilings, hardwoods on the main level, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of windows to allow for tons of natural light. Open the balcony doors for fresh air and sunlight. Upstairs features a split floor plan with each bedroom having its own bathroom - perfect for roommates or guests. Lots of extra storage spaces, with the master bedroom having two closets. Washer and Dryer included. Do not miss out - these units go fast!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5008988)