Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5437 Doverstone Court
Last updated November 23 2019 at 6:28 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5437 Doverstone Court
5437 Doverstone Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5437 Doverstone Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ths ranch house has central A/C, gas heat, and wood burning fireplace. Eat-in breakfast area. Den has French doors. Washer/Dryer connections located in the mud room. Some rooms have ceiling fans.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5437 Doverstone Court have any available units?
5437 Doverstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5437 Doverstone Court have?
Some of 5437 Doverstone Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5437 Doverstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Doverstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Doverstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 5437 Doverstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5437 Doverstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Doverstone Court offers parking.
Does 5437 Doverstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5437 Doverstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Doverstone Court have a pool?
No, 5437 Doverstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Doverstone Court have accessible units?
No, 5437 Doverstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Doverstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5437 Doverstone Court has units with dishwashers.
