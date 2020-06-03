5430 Esther Ln

Amenities

COMING SOON>>Conveniently located property in West Charlotte - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome is located in a thriving community right off of the intersection of Freedom and Toddville, near public transportation and I-85. The property features all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups, 1st floor bedroom with private bathroom. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. the rooms are spacious and the living area is well laid out. The dedicated lawn area in the back gives it the feel of an actual home. The property is priced under market value so inquire today!



Housing Assistance and Subsidies accepted.



