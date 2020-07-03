Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5423 Jaslie Ln Available 05/22/20 Ranch - 3 bedroom, 2bath newly renovated with fenced yard - Available 5/22/20



Recently refurbished. New roof 2020. New vinyl windows and rear slider door. Freshly painted. Updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. New flooring in kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms. Appliances include stove, frig, dishwasher and microwave. Cathedral ceiling in living room with wood burning fireplace. Washer/Dryer connection in home. Large fenced yard in back. Current storage building provided "as is". Central heat and air. All electric.



Some work still needed before move in: Install vanities/bath fixtures in both bathrooms.Appliances to be installed. Final cleanup, Fence repair in back yard.



Qualifications: Please do drive by neighborhood before calling for appointment. Monthly income should be at least 3 x monthly rent. Minimum Credit score 550. Good rental history for the last 12 month. No serious

criminal issues.



