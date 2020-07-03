All apartments in Charlotte
5423 Jaslie Ln
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

5423 Jaslie Ln

5423 Jaslie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5423 Jaslie Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5423 Jaslie Ln Available 05/22/20 Ranch - 3 bedroom, 2bath newly renovated with fenced yard - Available 5/22/20

Recently refurbished. New roof 2020. New vinyl windows and rear slider door. Freshly painted. Updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. New flooring in kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms. Appliances include stove, frig, dishwasher and microwave. Cathedral ceiling in living room with wood burning fireplace. Washer/Dryer connection in home. Large fenced yard in back. Current storage building provided "as is". Central heat and air. All electric.

Some work still needed before move in: Install vanities/bath fixtures in both bathrooms.Appliances to be installed. Final cleanup, Fence repair in back yard.

Qualifications: Please do drive by neighborhood before calling for appointment. Monthly income should be at least 3 x monthly rent. Minimum Credit score 550. Good rental history for the last 12 month. No serious
criminal issues.

(RLNE5767408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Jaslie Ln have any available units?
5423 Jaslie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 Jaslie Ln have?
Some of 5423 Jaslie Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 Jaslie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Jaslie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Jaslie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 Jaslie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5423 Jaslie Ln offer parking?
No, 5423 Jaslie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5423 Jaslie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Jaslie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Jaslie Ln have a pool?
No, 5423 Jaslie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Jaslie Ln have accessible units?
No, 5423 Jaslie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Jaslie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 Jaslie Ln has units with dishwashers.

