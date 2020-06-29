5408 Henderson Oaks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Amazing square-footage at an amazing price! Why share walls in an apartment? Enjoy the quiet and privacy that only single family living can offer!



Located near the end of a dead end street, this family friendly house offers a comfortable space for all who call it home! Brand new carpet and fresh paint! The family room provides an excellent spot for relaxing. The open eat-in kitchen offers excellent upgrades including beautiful oak stain cabinetry with pulls, a full pantry, upgraded lighting in the dining space and upgraded appliances including a built-in microwave and glass top stove.



Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and an on-suite bath featuring a garden tub and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the upstairs. The open, grassy backyard offers an open patio to enjoy the outdoors in comfort.



Located in the northern suburbs of Charlotte, you will enjoy close proximity to tons of conveniences including shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and more! Only a short drive to local parks, Universities and Uptown!



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**