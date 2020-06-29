All apartments in Charlotte
5408 Henderson Oaks Dr
5408 Henderson Oaks Dr

5408 Henderson Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Henderson Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Amazing square-footage at an amazing price! Why share walls in an apartment? Enjoy the quiet and privacy that only single family living can offer!

Located near the end of a dead end street, this family friendly house offers a comfortable space for all who call it home! Brand new carpet and fresh paint! The family room provides an excellent spot for relaxing. The open eat-in kitchen offers excellent upgrades including beautiful oak stain cabinetry with pulls, a full pantry, upgraded lighting in the dining space and upgraded appliances including a built-in microwave and glass top stove.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and an on-suite bath featuring a garden tub and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the upstairs. The open, grassy backyard offers an open patio to enjoy the outdoors in comfort.

Located in the northern suburbs of Charlotte, you will enjoy close proximity to tons of conveniences including shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and more! Only a short drive to local parks, Universities and Uptown!

Pets conditional.

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr have any available units?
5408 Henderson Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr have?
Some of 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Henderson Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 Henderson Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
