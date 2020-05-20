5374 Esther Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities

COMING SOON>>Conveniently located property in West Charlotte - This 3 bed 3 ba townhome is located in a thriving community right off of the intersection of Freedom and Toddville. The property features all kitchen appliances, the rooms are spacious and the living area is well laid out. The dedicated lawn area in the back gives it the feel of an actual home. The property is priced under market value so inquire today!



To Schedule a Viewing Go To:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rubecproperties



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2573834)