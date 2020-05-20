All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5374 Esther Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5374 Esther Ln
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

5374 Esther Ln

5374 Esther Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5374 Esther Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Westchester

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COMING SOON>>Conveniently located property in West Charlotte - This 3 bed 3 ba townhome is located in a thriving community right off of the intersection of Freedom and Toddville. The property features all kitchen appliances, the rooms are spacious and the living area is well laid out. The dedicated lawn area in the back gives it the feel of an actual home. The property is priced under market value so inquire today!

To Schedule a Viewing Go To:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rubecproperties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2573834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5374 Esther Ln have any available units?
5374 Esther Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5374 Esther Ln have?
Some of 5374 Esther Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5374 Esther Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5374 Esther Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5374 Esther Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5374 Esther Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5374 Esther Ln offer parking?
No, 5374 Esther Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5374 Esther Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5374 Esther Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5374 Esther Ln have a pool?
No, 5374 Esther Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5374 Esther Ln have accessible units?
No, 5374 Esther Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5374 Esther Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5374 Esther Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte