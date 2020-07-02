All apartments in Charlotte
536 Oakland Ave
536 Oakland Ave

536 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 Oakland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Absolutely Beautiful townhome in the Elizabeth section of Charlotte right outside of uptown. Very convenient to everything without all the uptown traffic and parking issues! Open floor plan with wood and tile flooring. Lots of windows - high ceilings. Sweet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Big living room with attached balcony. Spacious master suite with incredible walk in closet! Second bedroom with Murphy bed and built-ins. Dead end, private location. Keyless entry with security system. Washer and dryer included. Keyless entry, ADT security included. Close to Hospital, Plaza Midwood, Independence Park, CPCC and minutes to uptown !

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Oakland Ave have any available units?
536 Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Oakland Ave have?
Some of 536 Oakland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
536 Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Oakland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 536 Oakland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 536 Oakland Ave offers parking.
Does 536 Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 Oakland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 536 Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 536 Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 536 Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Oakland Ave has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
