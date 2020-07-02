536 Oakland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Absolutely Beautiful townhome in the Elizabeth section of Charlotte right outside of uptown. Very convenient to everything without all the uptown traffic and parking issues! Open floor plan with wood and tile flooring. Lots of windows - high ceilings. Sweet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Big living room with attached balcony. Spacious master suite with incredible walk in closet! Second bedroom with Murphy bed and built-ins. Dead end, private location. Keyless entry with security system. Washer and dryer included. Keyless entry, ADT security included. Close to Hospital, Plaza Midwood, Independence Park, CPCC and minutes to uptown !



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.