/
Charlotte, NC
/
5338 Dolphin Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM

5338 Dolphin Lane

5338 Dolphin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5338 Dolphin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This brick ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has a large living and dining room, remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, counters, appliances and breakfast area. Good size bedrooms, master has walk in closet and private half bath. The home also has a large patio, fenced back yard and a 1 car carport. Located in desired Shannon Park off of The Plaza Rd. near Sugar Creek. Minutes from NODA or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1250 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 Dolphin Lane have any available units?
5338 Dolphin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5338 Dolphin Lane have?
Some of 5338 Dolphin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5338 Dolphin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5338 Dolphin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 Dolphin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5338 Dolphin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5338 Dolphin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5338 Dolphin Lane offers parking.
Does 5338 Dolphin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 Dolphin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 Dolphin Lane have a pool?
No, 5338 Dolphin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5338 Dolphin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5338 Dolphin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 Dolphin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5338 Dolphin Lane has units with dishwashers.

