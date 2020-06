Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious home in highly desirable Madison Park. Minutes from Southpark, uptown and the light rail. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, finished basement with bedroom, living area and full bath. Home also has an enclosed workshop off the basement and many more upgrades to the interior. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck that overlooks a private and fenced-in back yard. 8x10 shed also included.