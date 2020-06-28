All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

530 N. Poplar Street #D

530 North Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 North Poplar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4th Ward Townhome!! - Located in Historic Fourth Ward is a newly updated 2 bedroom townhome! Fresh paint throughout the home, and new carpets on the second level. On the main level is a living room, with hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, and access to the private back patio. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and beautiful tile countertops and backsplash. Eating area off of the Kitchen. Large master-bedroom on the second floor, with a custom tiled master bathroom, with an incredible shower. Walk in closet off of the master bath, with custom shelving. Good sized secondary bedroom on the second floor with attached bath.
The back patio is the perfect space to kickback and unwind after a long work week.

You can't beat this location! Within a few blocks of major employers, tons of restaurants, and Fourth Ward Park!

Property also Listed for sale MLS #3519276

(RLNE5131347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 N. Poplar Street #D have any available units?
530 N. Poplar Street #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 N. Poplar Street #D have?
Some of 530 N. Poplar Street #D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 N. Poplar Street #D currently offering any rent specials?
530 N. Poplar Street #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 N. Poplar Street #D pet-friendly?
No, 530 N. Poplar Street #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 530 N. Poplar Street #D offer parking?
No, 530 N. Poplar Street #D does not offer parking.
Does 530 N. Poplar Street #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 N. Poplar Street #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 N. Poplar Street #D have a pool?
No, 530 N. Poplar Street #D does not have a pool.
Does 530 N. Poplar Street #D have accessible units?
No, 530 N. Poplar Street #D does not have accessible units.
Does 530 N. Poplar Street #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 N. Poplar Street #D does not have units with dishwashers.
