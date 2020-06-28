530 N. Poplar Street #D

Amenities

4th Ward Townhome!! - Located in Historic Fourth Ward is a newly updated 2 bedroom townhome! Fresh paint throughout the home, and new carpets on the second level. On the main level is a living room, with hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, and access to the private back patio. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and beautiful tile countertops and backsplash. Eating area off of the Kitchen. Large master-bedroom on the second floor, with a custom tiled master bathroom, with an incredible shower. Walk in closet off of the master bath, with custom shelving. Good sized secondary bedroom on the second floor with attached bath.

The back patio is the perfect space to kickback and unwind after a long work week.



You can't beat this location! Within a few blocks of major employers, tons of restaurants, and Fourth Ward Park!



Property also Listed for sale MLS #3519276



(RLNE5131347)